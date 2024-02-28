The Churachandpur district administration has stated that they have released ration for the internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are residing in camps.

The Churachandpur district administration stated that they have released 500 bags of rice and others essential items for the inmates in the camps.

"The District has reached such troubling pass due to the actions of certain individuals with vested interest. However, keeping in view the welfare and needs of the camps inmates and also to ensure that their concerns are looked into and taken care of, 500 bags of rice and others essential items will be released tomorrow i.e 28th February 2024 as a stop gap arrangement on a liability basis. Normal relief operation will also resume in due course," it was stated in the notification," stated that district administration in a notification which was issued yesterday ahead of the ration distribution today.

The district administration further stated that committees have been set up to keep a track of the inmates in the camps in case of rearrangements.

"The District Administration is also concerned about diversion of items meant for the camps inmates and is making constant strides to prevent such leakages. As correct and accurate data are handmaid for good decision making, the District Administration has constituted committees under the chairmanship of respective SDOs to ascertain the accurate inmates/IDPs figures in each relief camps as relief camps undergo constant rejig due to shifting, relocation and amalgamation," it was stated in the notification.

The District Administration also reiterated its unwavering commitment for the welfare of the IDPs and will not be intimidated by any individuals or organizations in the process and will continue to maintain utmost professionalism and dedication in

its approach towards the IDPs and their welfare. The District Administration also made an appeal to all right-thinking citizens and discernable observers of the District to extent their support and cooperation in its endeavor to ensure welfare of the IDPs.

Noteworthy is that on February 15, miscreants forcibly made its way to the Mini-Secretariat Complex and set ablaze DC offices and other rooms which were central to the normal operation of the relief works in the district. It has ben stated that properties worth crores of rupees were burnt, damaged, or vandalized.

Thereafter, routine relief operation was affected as all important documents and infrastructure needed for it were completely gutted down. The District Administration is currently in the process of reconstruction of documents and files, needed for the resumption of its normal operation.