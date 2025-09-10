Manipur: Churachandpur district bans air guns ahead of VVIP visit

The District Magistrate of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S., has issued an order prohibiting the carrying, use, or brandishing of air guns within the district with immediate effect, in view of an upcoming VVIP visit.

The order cites concerns that air guns could cause alarm, confusion, or pose a potential security threat during the VVIP movement. The prohibition will remain in effect until further notice.

Violators of the order will face action under the relevant provisions of law, and the Superintendent of Police has been directed to ensure strict enforcement.

The order has been issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in the interest of public safety and smooth conduct of the scheduled programme.