The District Hospital in Churachandpur faced major disruptions after an angry mob stormed its premises on the night of March 18, 2025, creating panic among hospital staff and patients.

According to a press release issued by Medical Superintendent Dr. Tinglonlei Thangluai, the mob entered the hospital campus around 9:00 PM, intimidating medical personnel and disrupting operations.

The situation was brought under control only after security forces intervened at approximately 11:00 PM.

The aftermath of the violence has left the hospital struggling to function, with many staff members unable to resume duty due to an atmosphere of fear and mistrust.



Also Read: Manipur: Fresh clashes in Churachandpur, several injured in stone pelting

As a result, all surgical operations scheduled for today, March 19, were cancelled due to the absence of OT staff and technicians, while hospital wards and OPD services also suffered.

The hospital authorities have issued an urgent appeal to the residents of the town to uphold the sanctity of medical institutions and refrain from acts of violence in and around the hospital.

"If such violence continues, our only multi-disciplinary hospital and referral centre will collapse, and ultimately, we will all suffer," the statement warned.

Authorities are urging all citizens to maintain peace and ensure the uninterrupted functioning of essential healthcare services.