The situation in Manipur’s Churachandpur town returned to normal on Saturday after the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) lifted the “total shutdown” in the southern district, officials said.

Schools reopened and markets and business establishments have resumed activities, they said.

However, the indefinite “public curfew” imposed by the Kuki Student Organisation (KSO) and other student organisations across the district from 6 pm to 6 am will continue.

Meanwhile, isolated incidents of gunfire continue to pour in from the peripheral villages of the hill district adjoining the valley, officials said.



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On Thursday night, a mob had barged into the mini-secretariat in Churachandpur town to protest the suspension of the constable.

Constable Siamlalpaul was suspended after he was seen in a purported video with armed men, which had gone viral.

There were reports of the destruction and burning of properties in and around the Churachandpur district mini-secretariat area.

The official residence of the deputy commissioner was also torched by the irate mob around 1 am on Friday.

A total shutdown called by the ITLF in Churachandpur on Friday hit normal life with streets and markets wearing a deserted look.