Churachandpur district in Manipur is slowly returning to normalcy following a night of violence and vandalism that caused a total shutdown. Additional security forces were sent from other parts of the state to control the situation and have since been withdrawn. Shops and markets have been reopened on April 30 morning, and vehicles are running on the roads where the maximum protests and violence took place.

The locals have come together to help the authorities clear the roads that were barricaded with stones, tree trunks, and other materials to restrict traffic during the agitation. People were also seen going to churches as there were no signs of protests on the streets.

Late on April 27, a group of unruly protesters vandalized the venue of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's event in the New Lamka area of Churachandpur to protest against an eviction drive being carried out by the state government. The local police immediately responded to the situation and were able to contain the damage caused by the mob. Nearly 100 chairs at the venue were burnt by the protestors, and the newly installed open gym at PT Sports Complex was partially burnt. The gym was due to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister during his visit.

In response, the administration issued prohibitory orders under section 144 and suspended internet services across Churachandpur district, prohibiting the assembly of five or more persons and the carrying of weapons in the entire district. Night curfew was also imposed in the district from 5 pm to 5 am from April 29 until further orders, according to an official notification.