A delegation representing internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Churachandpur district submitted a memorandum to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary Prasant Kumar Singh, outlining urgent welfare and rehabilitation measures needed for displaced families.

The Churachandpur Meitei United Committee (CMUC), an umbrella organisation comprising five civil society groups, presented four key demands following a meeting held at Mangolnganbi College, Ningthoukhong on April 13, 2025.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Secretary, Naba Ningthoujam of the Churachandpur Meitei Ethnic Clash Victim Committee highlighted the deteriorating living conditions faced by IDPs as the conflict approaches its two-year mark.

"Each displaced Meitei family from Churachandpur must be allocated appropriate Government Employment opportunities under a dedicated livelihood program as per the skill act available with the IDPs," Ningthoujam said. He called for coordinated efforts between the central and state governments to ensure the timely implementation of socio-economic stability measures.

The memorandum also requested the construction of temporary shelters at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur District. Ningthoujam explained that approximately 2,000 displaced families need about 0.04 acres of land each to establish dignified temporary accommodation until safe return to Churachandpur becomes possible.

If state land is unavailable at Phougakchao Ikhai, the group urged authorities to purchase approximately 80 acres of private land for allocation to the displaced families.

"These measures are critical for the survival, dignity, and future rehabilitation of the IDPs," Ningthoujam emphasised, while expressing appreciation for the Chief Secretary's attentive response during their meeting.

The CMUC plans to submit the same memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur district and the MLA of Kumbi Assembly Constituency.