Churachandpur in Manipur, has been reeling under a persistent power outage for six consecutive days, causing immense inconvenience to the local residents.

The power supply disruption originated from a major incident that occurred on June 8 when a significant power supply tower collapsed, impacting the electricity distribution in various parts of Churachandpur.

The incident, which took place along the Ningthoukhong-Khengjang line, came as a shock to the community, especially considering the unexpected severity of the situation amid rainy weather conditions. Speculation has arisen about potential factors contributing to the collapse, including missing nuts and bolts.

Adding to the challenges, the 132kV line from Khengjang-Kamkching is experiencing communication issues, further impeding the flow of incoming calls in the affected areas. This situation has compounded the difficulties faced by the residents of Churachandpur, who are grappling with prolonged power outages.