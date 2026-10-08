Manipur: Churachandpur police warn against illegal poppy cultivation

Manipur's Churachandpur district police have urged village chiefs, headmen, chairpersons, secretaries and residents to refrain from illegal poppy cultivation, warning that those involved could face arrest and prosecution.

In a statement, the district police said properties linked to illegal poppy cultivation could also be attached and forfeited under the law.

“Illegal crops are liable to seizure and destruction,” the police said.

The appeal comes as authorities continue efforts to curb poppy cultivation in the hill districts of Manipur.

Police also urged residents to report any illegal poppy cultivation to the nearest police station, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) post or district administration.

Illegal cultivation of opium poppy is punishable under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The police appealed to village-level authorities and residents to cooperate with enforcement agencies and help prevent the cultivation of illegal crops in the district.