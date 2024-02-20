The chief of Ukha-Loikhai village in Churachandpur, Manipur with reference to a press note released by the Zomi Students Federation (ZSF) date February 15, claimed that no individual or organisation or NGO has the right to distort history with respect to their historical land and heritage.

The issue regarding the historical THANGTING of Ukha-Loikhai Haokip Kuki village, the Ukha-Loikhai village chief in its clarification press note alleged that the Thangting is situated within his chiefship jurisdiction and that the creation of Thangting sub-division was initiated by the Government of Manipur on the 25 August 2014, which was later finalized for Kangvai.

"That the PR of ZDF is distorting the century long History of Haokip Kukis of Ukha-Loikhai and Thangting in its jurisdiction is very unfortunate and derogating. A certain Student body needs to respect and not interfere in the matter beyond History and Traditions, and not repeat baseless Zogam/Zoland or Thangching or Thangsing in the Historical Haokip Reserved of a Haokip Kuki village of Ukha-Loikhai", mentioned the village chief Thenkhomang Haokip's press note.

The Zomi Students Federation had earlier released a press note alleging that the armed militants had desecrated the churches, burnt down the places of worship, or used the places as hiding spots or bunkers.

Claiming to have faced extreme bias and prejudice, the ZSF claimed that the 'Thangsing hills' belong to the Zo people.

"The issue of a cross erecged at Thangsing Hilltop has become an issue that is being discussed at the highest levels. Thangsing hills belong to the Zo people who will continue to exercise their Constitutional Right to Religion and will continue to erect whatever religious symbols their religious fervor drives them to. It is given that wherever people for pilgrimages outside their ambit, the act of such pilgrims erecting religious symbols does not make it their own", mentioned the press release by ZSF.

The press note further adds, "The persecution of Christian minorities in the State has only been possible due to the inaction of those in power, those who could have mediated and who could have prevented so many churches from being burnt down. Our churches are sanctuaries of worship too".

The Thangjing Hill or the Thangching Hill is a hill range in the southern province of Manipur. It is one of the most visited holy pilgrimage sites in Northeast India. The hill has now become a topic of contention post the violence in Manipur with several groups claiming ancestral rights on the land.