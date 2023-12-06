The Liangmai Christian Churches Manipur under the theme " The Truth Has Set Us Free" celebrates 109 years of Liangmai Christianity in Manipur.

The church body also commomerated Apou Namrijinang, the Liangmai Christian Pioneer who embraced Christianity in 1914, at Liangmai Baptist Centre Church, Lower Makhan on 5th and 6th December.

To mark the beginning of Celebrations, the celebration flag was hoisted by elder W.K Mazangbou of Seventh Day Adventist Church Kanglatongbi on 05 December. Rev. Chabonjinang Thiumai, Executive Secretary of Liangmai Baptist Churches Association Manipur (LBCA) unveiled the Monolith which reminded thousands of delegates that the Lord Jesus Christ has set them free from the bondage of sin and also encouraged them to serve the Lord and mankind.

The Celebration Souvenir was released by Rev. R. Charaibou, Former President, Liangmai Baptist Churches Association Manipur (LBCA).

The celebration dwells on the pivot role played by Apou Namrijinang on the advance of Christianity in Zeliangrong Pui community.