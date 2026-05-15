Manipur church body seeks safe release of remaining hostages

The Liangmai Baptist Churches Association (LBCA) Manipur has appealed for the immediate and safe release of all remaining hostages from both the Naga and Kuki communities following a series of abductions linked to recent violence in Kangpokpi district.

In a press statement, the association said the release of several captives from both sides had brought “a sign of relief”, but noted that a number of people were still unaccounted for. Among those whose whereabouts remain unknown are Rev Dr Manu This Mai, pastor of Leimakhong Baptist Church, Kenpibou Chawang, pastor of Juna (Harup) Naga West Baptist Church, Dilip Thiumai of Konsakhul, Phenrongwi Thiumai of Konsakhul, Phenrilung Chawang of Konsakhul, and Kaliwangbou Abonmai of Konsakhul.

The association urged those behind the abductions to ensure the safe return of all civilians still being held. It stressed that innocent people “must never be used as instruments of conflict or political pressure” and said every human life carries equal value and dignity regardless of community or background.

“We appeal to all parties involved to act with humanity, restraint, and respect for international humanitarian principles. Families continue to suffer unbearable uncertainty while waiting for their loved ones. Their pain must not be prolonged,” the statement said.

LBCA also called for humanitarian organisations and civil society groups to be allowed access to those still in captivity to ensure their safety and well-being.

Describing the situation as deeply concerning, the association said compassion and dialogue were more powerful than violence at this stage and added that the safe return of every hostage could help restore hope for peace in the conflict-hit region.

The church body also condemned the recent deadly attack in Kangpokpi district in which three church leaders were killed and five others injured.

The latest incidents of abduction followed an ambush allegedly carried out by suspected armed militants between Kotlen and Kotzim in Kangpokpi on May 13. The violence triggered a fresh wave of tension between Kuki and Naga groups, leading to multiple kidnappings from both communities.

Authorities and local organisations managed to secure the release of 28 hostages on Friday morning. With earlier releases included, a total of 31 people have so far been freed, while several others are still believed to be in captivity.