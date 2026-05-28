Church falls silent, school shuts after Pastor among six still held hostage in Manipur

The pews of the Leimakhong Baptist Church remain empty on Sundays, while classrooms at Hope International School have fallen silent since Reverend Dr. Manu Thiumai was allegedly taken hostage along with several others by suspected Kuki militants earlier this month.

For the pastor’s family, students and congregation members, the wait for his return has become a painful routine marked by uncertainty, displacement and prayer.

The hostage crisis began on May 13 when 18 Naga civilians were allegedly detained by villagers from Leilon Vaiphei, a Kuki village near Konsakhul in Kangpokpi district of Manipur. According to local accounts, the group was travelling to and from Konsakhul village when they were intercepted. While 12 individuals were released two days later, six people, including Reverend Thiumai and his brother Dilip Thiumai, remain unaccounted for.

The incident has added another layer of distress to Manipur’s protracted ethnic conflict, which has now entered its fourth year.

For the Thiumai family, the ordeal unfolded just days after what was meant to be a joyous family celebration. Reverend Thiumai and his relatives had travelled to Konsakhul to attend the wedding and reception of his younger brother. On their way back home, they were allegedly abducted along with other villagers.

The school founded by Reverend Dr. Manu

Among those detained were Reverend Thiumai’s wife, Kachiaklungliu Thiumai, his brother Dilip Thiumai, sister-in-law Winiliu Thiumai and a two-year-old niece. While the women and children were later released, Reverend Thiumai and Dilip continue to remain in captivity.

Speaking about the impact of the incident, Kachiaklungliu Thiumai said her husband had devoted much of his life to church ministry and the education of underprivileged children.

“He dedicated his whole life to serving the church and helping students. Since his abduction, church services have stopped and the school is no longer functioning,” she said.

According to family members, Reverend Thiumai established the Leimakhong Baptist Church in 2010 and also played a key role in setting up Kanglatongbi Baptist Church and Keithelmanbi Baptist Church.

Pastor Reverend Manu Thiumai with his family

Every Sunday, he conducted three church services — two at Leimakhong Baptist Church in the morning and afternoon, and another at Kanglatongbi Baptist Church later in the day. For the past two Sundays, however, the church at Leimakhong has remained closed.

Residents say the silence inside the church reflects the growing fear and instability affecting the area.

Leimakhong, located in Imphal West district, was once home to people from several communities, including Nagas, Kukis, Meiteis and Nepalis. Following the outbreak of ethnic violence in 2023, Meitei families reportedly left the village. More recently, tensions between Naga and Kuki groups have also displaced Naga residents from the area.

Although Kachiaklungliu Thiumai was released on May 15 along with 11 others, she said the family has been unable to return either to Konsakhul or to their home village of Leimakhong due to security concerns. They are currently taking shelter at relatives’ residences.

Hope International School, founded by Reverend Thiumai at Leimakhong Chingmang, has also ceased operations amid the ongoing tensions. The school previously enrolled students from different communities and had continued functioning despite the 2023 violence, though student numbers had dropped sharply after many Meitei families left the region.

At present, the school has around 120 students. However, staff and students have reportedly been unable to enter the village due to the deteriorating security situation.

Recalling the day of the abduction, Kachiaklungliu said the family had no opportunity even to speak to one another before they were separated.

“We were forced into different vehicles and taken in different directions. Since then, I have not heard his voice,” she said.

The emotional toll of the incident has also affected the couple’s two daughters, aged 12 and 10, who continue to ask about their father’s return.

“It is very difficult to answer their questions,” she said.

The women who were released have reportedly described the experience as traumatic. Though physically unharmed, they alleged that they were blindfolded and moved through unfamiliar rugged terrain while in captivity.

As appeals for the safe release of the remaining hostages intensify, community organisations and local residents have urged authorities to take immediate steps to rescue those still missing.

However, the whereabouts and condition of the six remaining captives remain unknown.

Kachiaklungliu appealed to the government to act with sincerity and urgency in securing the release of her husband and the others still held hostage.

“People chose their leaders believing they would protect them. We want the government to help bring them back safely,” she said.

Amid the continuing violence and displacement in Manipur, the empty church benches and shuttered classrooms in Leimakhong have become symbols of a community waiting for normalcy to return.