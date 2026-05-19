Manipur Church leaders, Naga bodies join hands to push for hostage release amid tensions

In a fresh effort to ease tensions in violence-hit Manipur, a delegation of church leaders representing major Baptist organisations held a coordination meeting with Naga civil society groups in Senapati district and jointly appealed for the immediate release of hostages held amid the ongoing tribal conflict.

The 10-member delegation included representatives from the Manipur Baptist Convention, Council of Baptist Churches in North East India (CBCNEI), Asia Pacific Baptist Federation and the Baptist World Alliance.

During the meeting in Senapati, the church leaders interacted with the United Naga Council (UNC), Naga People's Organisation (NPO) and other civil society organisations.

The delegation made a joint appeal to the United Naga Council and Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) seeking the “immediate and unconditional” release of hostages, stressing that the detention of innocent civilians was worsening fear and mistrust between communities.

Calling for restraint and reconciliation, the church leaders urged all stakeholders to reject violence and work collectively toward restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

The latest intervention comes in the backdrop of heightened tensions following the killing of three church leaders on May 13 near Zero Point between Kotlen and Kotzim in Kangpokpi district, an incident that further escalated the fragile situation.

On Monday, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh—praised the role being played by church leaders in trying to defuse the crisis arising from the hostage situation and recent killings.

A separate meeting was held at the Manipur Secretariat where representatives of the Council of Baptist Churches in North East India and Manipur Baptist Convention met the Chief Minister in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho to discuss peace-building efforts between the tribal communities.

According to officials, the church leaders have volunteered to act as mediators and will work in two separate teams — one engaging with stakeholders in Kangpokpi district and the other in Senapati district.

The delegation also visited the families of the three slain church leaders in Kangpokpi to offer condolences. The state government has assured ex-gratia support to the bereaved families.

Church leaders are expected to continue discussions with Kuki church organisations and Naga civil society groups in an effort to secure the release of hostages and reduce tensions on humanitarian grounds.