Manipur: CIRCA condemns alleged mob assault on activist at Ema Keithel

The Coalition for Indigenes Rights Campaign, Manipur (CIRCA) has strongly condemned an alleged mob assault on Mayengbam Somorjit Luwang, former president of the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM), at Ema Keithel market. The incident reportedly involved two women who tried to protect him.

CIRCA described the attack as “highly deplorable and unacceptable in civilised society”, particularly amid Manipur’s ongoing crisis since May 3, 2023. The group highlighted that Luwang had participated in a COCOMI rally on April 25, 2026, underscoring his dedication to public causes.

The statement pointed to a “deeper moral degradation” in the state, marked by eroded rational thought and growing mistrust. It warned that such violence against activists undermines collective efforts to tackle complex challenges facing indigenous communities.

CIRCA noted Luwang’s personal loss: his elder brother “made the ultimate sacrifice and lost his life during the conflict”. The group stands “in solidarity with Mayengbam Somorjit during this difficult time” and reiterated its commitment to protecting indigenous rights, dignity, and safety.

In a broader appeal, CIRCA urged those involved to “come forward and offer a public apology”. It called on community elders and civil society leaders to intervene promptly with a reformative approach. The public was also encouraged not to disrupt education but to support it, while boosting economic activities and building resilience.

Leishangthem Lamyanba Meitei, CIRCA secretary general, issued the statement amid heightened tensions in Manipur, where ethnic strife continues to strain social fabric.