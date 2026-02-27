Manipur: CISF arrests two non-locals with 4.8 kg heroin at Imphal Airport

Two non-local drug peddlers were arrested by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on February 27 afternoon after 4.8 kilograms of heroin were seized from their possession during a routine frisking operation.

The arrests were made around 3.42 pm when the accused were attempting to board an Air India Express flight (IX 1038) bound for Guwahati. The arrested individuals have been identified as Suresh, son of Kanhiyalal Prajapat, and Vijay Singh, son of Rajendra Singh, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

According to officials, CISF personnel deployed at the airport intercepted the duo during a random frisking and checking exercise. On thorough inspection, heroin powder weighing 4.800 kg was recovered from their possession.

Following the seizure, the accused along with the contraband were handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for further legal proceedings. Officials said an investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the narcotics and possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

Security agencies said the seizure highlights continued vigilance at sensitive transit points in the Northeast amid rising attempts to smuggle narcotics through air routes.