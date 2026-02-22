Manipur civil groups announce coffin rally to honour late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, to urge Centre for political solution

Manipur civil society organisations have announced a coffin rally to honour late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, whose death has reignited demands for a political resolution to the state’s prolonged ethnic crisis.

In a joint declaration issued in Churachandpur district, prominent bodies, including the Hmar Inpui, the Mizo People’s Convention and the Zomi Council, expressed deep grief over Valte’s demise and described it as a stark reminder of the unresolved wounds of the conflict that erupted in May 2023.

Valte, the MLA from Thanlon Assembly Constituency, had sustained grievous injuries during the outbreak of violence in Imphal on May 4, 2023. After battling the consequences of the attack for months, he succumbed to his injuries, triggering fresh outrage and renewed calls for justice.

In their joint press statement, the organisations said a coffin rally would be organised at an appropriate time as a solemn tribute to the late legislator. Though the exact date is yet to be finalised, the rally is expected to draw large participation from affected areas of the hill district.

The groups also disclosed that, following a joint meeting with various student bodies, they have resolved to submit a memorandum to the Central Government. The memorandum will reiterate their longstanding demand for a comprehensive political solution to the protracted ethnic strife in Manipur.

Describing Valte’s death as symbolic of the gravity of the law-and-order breakdown during the initial days of the unrest, the leaders said the assault on an elected representative underscored the scale of violence that engulfed the state. They asserted that accountability and political dialogue are essential to restore trust and stability.

Appealing for calm, the organisations urged citizens to maintain peace and refrain from any form of violence or disruptive protest during the proposed rally and funeral. They called for participation in a spirit of solemn solidarity and dignity.