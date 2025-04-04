A coalition of 16 civil society organizations in Manipur has submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding an urgent investigation into corruption allegations against Ng. Subhachandra Singh, Managing Director of Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL).

The allegations, first reported by Imphal Times on March 29, 2025, claim that the MD demanded bribes ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 lakh from around 250 employees in exchange for promotions and salary increments.

According to the civic groups, the report further states that nearly 280 employees were promoted under questionable circumstances, while 227 Watchman-Cum-Cleaning Assistants and 18 Computer Operators received salary hikes, raising concerns over financial irregularities.



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The signatories, including the All Manipur Democratic Students' Organisation (AMDSO), United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC), and Kanglei People Against Narcotics & Psychotropic Substances (Kanglei Panas), have urged the Governor to launch a high-level inquiry, suspend the accused officials, and take strict action if the allegations are proven.

With President’s Rule currently in effect, the memorandum warns that failure to act will erode public trust and set a dangerous precedent for governance in Manipur.

The organizations have sought a formal response within 10 days, emphasizing the need for transparency, fairness, and accountability in public administration.