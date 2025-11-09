Manipur civil services mains exam hit by major paper mix-up; MPSC cancels two papers

A serious administrative blunder by the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) disrupted the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2022 on November 9, leading to the cancellation of both General Studies (GS) Paper III and Paper IV.

The mishap occurred when candidates at examination centres in Imphal and Guwahati were mistakenly handed the question paper for GS-IV during the morning session, which was meant for GS-III. The error was discovered shortly after the exam began, throwing the session into confusion and frustration.

Following the mix-up, the Commission announced the cancellation of both papers and said revised dates would be notified by evening. However, for the thousands of candidates who travelled from within and outside the state, the damage had already been done.

Many aspirants described the incident as yet another example of MPSC’s “repeated mismanagement” that continues to undermine their trust. “When will we stop paying for their mistakes? Who compensates for our wasted years, our money, and our dashed expectations?” one candidate said.

For those who travelled long distances—some from Delhi and other states where they were preparing for national-level exams—the cancellation meant not only emotional distress but also significant financial loss. With airfares to Imphal soaring amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, several candidates said they had spent far more than usual just to reach the examination centres.

Candidates working in private firms also voiced concern about the practical fallout. Many had taken leave or unpaid time off to sit for the exam.

This is not the first instance in which MPSC has failed the people it is designed to serve. The Commission’s reputation was already hurt after a past exam was quashed by the High Court due to irregularities.