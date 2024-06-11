The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly condemned the recent ambush on the advance security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister by armed militant groups.

The attack took place on June 10, 2024, at around 10:30 am near Kotland, en route to Jiribam, resulting in serious injuries to two security personnel. COCOMI denounced this incident as a blatant act of terrorism, highlighting the escalating conflict between the state government and armed militant organizations.

COCOMI expressed concerns over the alleged passive stance of central security forces despite this direct assault on the state apparatus. The organisation argued that the ongoing conflict, initially portrayed as communal violence, has now become a targeted aggression against the state government by militant groups.

The organisation alleged that narco-terrorists are trying to destabilize the state. While COCOMI has also accused the central government for maintaining a neutral stance amidst these attacks while compromising the safety of the state's citizens and undermined the state government's authority. COCOMI suggests that the refusal of central forces to assist or defend against these attacks implies implicit support for the militant groups, fueling further violence and instability.

They call for immediate and decisive action from the Indian government to address this crisis, including investigating the alleged collusion of Indian security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, with the terrorist groups.

COCOMI further criticized the central government for the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with armed militant groups, claiming that it has legitimized the narco-terrorists.

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