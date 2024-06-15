The Organising Committee of The Great June Uprising Unity Day has issued a strong demand for the resignation of the security adviser and Director-General of Police (DGP) in light of recent violence in Jiribam district. The committee attributed negligence on the part of these officials as a major factor contributing to the outbreak of violence and urged them to step down on moral grounds.

Speaking at a media briefing today regarding the upcoming observance ceremony of the 23rd The Great June Uprising, the Chairman of the committee and President of United Committee Manipur (UCM), Joychandra Konthoujam, expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence in Jiribam district, which was once known for its peace despite conflicts in other parts of Manipur.

"The spread of violence in Jiribam district is highly unfortunate, and the responsibility lies with the security adviser and DGP," stated Joychandra Konthoujam. "We had previously alerted about potential security threats in the district, but due to negligence on the part of officials, violence erupted."

He further alleged collusion between the central government, central forces, and armed militants in deliberately creating conflict in Manipur. The committee demanded that the state government take a clear stand on the ongoing crisis, emphasizing the need to address issues related to illegal immigration and poppy cultivation in forest lands.

The upcoming observance ceremony of The Great June Uprising Unity Day, scheduled for June 18, aims to commemorate the 18 individuals who lost their lives during the agitation to protect Manipur's territorial boundary in 2001. Joychandra Konthoujam recounted the events leading to the agitation, including the signing of a ceasefire agreement between NSCN-IM and the Government of India, which raised concerns about Manipur's territorial integrity.

"The sacrifices made during the agitation in 2001 highlight the importance of preserving Manipur's territorial integrity," stated Joychandra Konthoujam. "We call upon the people to join us in the observation at Kekrupat on June 18 to honor the memory of those who laid down their lives for our state."

The United Committee Manipur (UCM) and the All Manipur United Club Organisation (AMUCO) have been actively commemorating the 2001 incident at Kekrupat, Imphal, through annual observances and tributes to the martyrs who played a crucial role in safeguarding Manipur's boundaries.