In a strong condemnation, Meitei Heritage Society, a civil society body has voiced profound sorrow and outrage over the brutal killing of a farmer identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh on June 6, 2024, as he returned from his farm in Jiribam. Suspected militants and miscreants are believed to be behind this barbaric act, which was followed by the burning of houses later that night.

The organization asserts that such heinous acts are orchestrated by separatist groups to exacerbate violence and legitimize their unjustifiable demands.

In the wake of the farmer's killing and the subsequent arson in Jiribam, Meitei Heritage Society reports that approximately 250-300 residents have fled or been evacuated by security forces. Many sought refuge at a primary school.

While acknowledging the efforts of the security forces in ensuring the safety of the residents, Meitei Heritage Society questions the efficacy of displacement as a solution. They emphasize that the primary duty of the security forces should be apprehending the perpetrators, rather than displacing innocent civilians and exacerbating fear and uncertainty.

The organisation vehemently urges the security forces to swiftly and decisively act to apprehend those responsible for the appalling crime. They emphasize that displacing the community people only fuels divisions and weakens societal bonds, potentially playing into the hands of those seeking to sow discord and pursue their divisive agendas.

In a call for unity and solidarity among all communities in Manipur, the civil society body expresses dismay at attempts by certain rebel groups to misrepresent the tragic incident. Instead of cooperating with authorities for a prompt investigation and bringing the perpetrators to justice, they resort to playing the victim.

