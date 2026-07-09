Manipur civil society groups demand Centre to update NRC before census 2027

Fourteen civil society organisations from Manipur have urged the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state before the completion of the ongoing Census 2027 exercise, arguing that the move is essential to address concerns over demographic changes and alleged illegal immigration.

A delegation representing the organisations visited New Delhi from July 5 to 7 and met the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, along with two senior officials of the Union Home Ministry, to press their demands.

In a statement issued after the meetings, the organisations called on the Centre to notify the NRC update in Manipur before the Census 2027 process is completed in the state or to conduct both exercises simultaneously.

They also demanded that the final Census 2027 population figures for Manipur be withheld until the NRC exercise is completed and urged the Centre not to undertake the delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies before the process is finished.

The delegation argued that decades of cross-border migration from Myanmar have significantly altered Manipur's demographic profile and requested the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes under the Union Home Ministry to prioritise an inquiry into the issue.

The organisations also referred to resolutions passed by the Manipur Legislative Assembly, including communications sent by the state government to the Centre in January 2023 seeking implementation of the NRC in the state.

While welcoming the Census 2027 exercise, the groups said they oppose its completion in Manipur without first addressing what they described as longstanding concerns over the accuracy of census figures in certain hill districts, arguing that these figures could influence future delimitation.

Besides seeking an NRC update, the delegation urged the Centre to include a representative from a proposed Manipur Population Commission in the High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes and expedite its inquiry into the state's demographic concerns.

The demand for an NRC in Manipur has gained momentum among several Meitei civil society organisations following the outbreak of ethnic violence in May 2023. These groups contend that unchecked illegal immigration from Myanmar has contributed to demographic changes in the state.

However, Kuki-Zo organisations dispute this assertion, maintaining that the conflict is rooted in political and constitutional issues rather than migration.