Five Manipuri civil society organisations based in Delhi have called for a fair and impartial inquiry into the sexual harassment case at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) involving Lok Sabha MP Bimol Akoijam and students, raising concerns over alleged procedural lapses, leaks of sensitive information and what they described as a media trial.

In a joint statement issued on October 15, the organisations stressed that the case required confidentiality, procedural integrity and institutional accountability, warning that sensationalised coverage and public speculation could prejudice the inquiry and cause further harm to those involved.

The groups also called for a serious examination of concerns reportedly raised by the JNU Teachers’ Association over alleged violations of procedure. They said the functioning of the university and its Internal Committee should be examined fairly and transparently to restore confidence in the proceedings.

“The fundamental principles of natural justice must not be compromised under any circumstances,” the statement said, emphasising the need for impartiality, procedural safeguards and protection from external pressure and prejudgment.

The organisations expressed concern that political interests had overshadowed the need for an independent and confidential inquiry, warning that the controversy risked becoming an instrument of political contestation in Delhi and Manipur.

They also questioned the public attention surrounding the case, contrasting it with what they described as the lack of sustained efforts to address Manipur’s prolonged crisis.

“The same urgency and public attention directed towards this controversy have rarely been matched by sustained efforts to address the crisis in Manipur,” the statement said.

The groups urged the JNU administration to protect the confidentiality of all parties, uphold due process and ensure that external pressure or media coverage did not undermine the inquiry.

They also appealed to the media to end what they described as “sensationalised, TRP-driven coverage” that could prejudge the case, stressing that the rights, dignity and reputation of everyone involved must be respected.

The statement was issued by the Meitei Heritage Society, Ningol United Progressive Initiative (NUPI), Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC), No 7 and Team Meitei Personalities (TMP).