Manipur civil society groups reiterate demand to uphold territorial integrity in dialogue with Centre

Three major civil society organisations from conflict-affected Manipur have firmly conveyed to the central government that any resolution to the ongoing ethnic unrest must ensure the state's territorial integrity remains untouched. This declaration was made during a crucial meeting with officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) held in New Delhi on June 30.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), and the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS) jointly represented a 19-member delegation that participated in the high-level discussions.

Briefing the press in Imphal, COCOMI Convenor Khuraijam Athouba emphasized, “We clearly conveyed that the territorial boundary of Manipur is non-negotiable. Any solution to the ongoing crisis must respect the geographical and administrative unity of the state.”

The delegation also raised pressing issues concerning the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), restrictions on the free movement of citizens, and the hardships faced by farmers unable to carry out agricultural activities in the state’s fringe areas due to ongoing tensions.

"We have agreed to continue engaging with the Centre in the interest of finding a peaceful and lasting solution, but strictly within the parameters of our territorial and cultural concerns," Athouba added.

Since May 2023, Manipur has witnessed intense ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, resulting in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands. The Centre had imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The Manipur Legislative Assembly has since been placed under suspended animation.

Athouba further informed that the delegation held a follow-up meeting on Wednesday evening with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the state’s Director General of Police (DGP), and the security advisor to discuss the recent Gwaltabi incident, where the name “Manipur” was allegedly removed from a state-owned bus during the Shirui festival. “We were told that an inquiry committee’s report on the incident has been submitted to the governor and will be made public soon,” he said.

The COCOMI representative also noted that the authorities assured the organisations of phased rehabilitation of the internally displaced people to their original settlements, subject to a thorough assessment of the prevailing ground conditions.