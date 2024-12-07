Five civil society organizations from Manipur's Imphal Valley, led by the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), have announced plans for a mass rally on December 10.

The demonstration will protest the continued imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and demand the restoration of peace in the state.

December 10, observed globally as International Human Rights Day, has been chosen as a symbolic day for the protest.

Speaking about the rally to PTI, Pratap Leishangthem, Convenor of the participating organizations, stated, “On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, we will hold a rally to oppose the reimposition of AFSPA and to advocate for the return of normalcy in Manipur.”

The rally is expected to draw significant attention as civil society groups unite to raise their voices against the contentious legislation and ongoing unrest in the state.

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Meanwhile, at least 20 civil society organizations and student bodies from Imphal Valley have announced plans to hold a rally in Delhi on December 22, aiming to promote reconciliation in conflict-ridden Manipur.

In a joint statement issued on December 5, groups including the Committee of Peaceful Coexistence Manipur, Federal Students Organisation Kangleipak, Manipuri Students Federation, and Imagi Meira revealed their decision to organize a 50-member delegation. This delegation, representing various communities, intends to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present their concerns and demands.