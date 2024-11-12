A coalition of 13 civil society organisations has called for a 24-hour shutdown from 6:00 pm today, November 12, to 6:00 pm on November 13, in protest against the recent surge in violence in peripheral areas of Manipur. The organisations, including International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), Peoples’ Action for National Democratic Movement (PAMDM), and Kangleipak Lamjing Apunba Meira Paibi Lup (Kanglamei), have expressed strong condemnation of the brutal attacks launched by armed Kuki militants in these regions.

At a press conference held at the IPSA office in Keishampat, the group called on the state government to take immediate action to address the ongoing violence and ensure the safety of the affected communities. The organisations also raised concerns about the abduction of several individuals in the Jiribam district, urging the government to intervene and facilitate their safe release.

"We cannot stand by while innocent lives are being jeopardised by these attacks," said a spokesperson for the group. "The failure of the state government and law enforcement to effectively respond to this escalating crisis has left many in fear for their safety and well-being."

The shutdown aims to draw attention to the urgency of the situation, demanding the government take swift and decisive action to restore peace and order. The groups further stressed that this strike is not only a condemnation of the recent militant activities but also a call for more robust government action to protect the lives of citizens and ensure justice.

The organisations have vowed to continue their efforts until the situation improves, warning that their protests will persist until adequate measures are put in place to prevent further violence and abductions.

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