Various civil society organisations strongly condemned the alleged arrest of three cadres of the Pambei-led United National Liberation Front (UNLF-P).

Organisations unanimously demanded to release them without any condition by tomorrow before 12 noon. They also warned to launch an intensive form of agitation.

Addressing the media, the president of the Federation of Civil Society Organisation (FOCS), Th Manihar said that the arrest of three cadres of UNLF by the National Investigating Agency is very unfortunate. UNLF is one of the Meitei groups that agreed to sign a peace deal with the Government of India. As such arresting them is illogical and unacceptable.

He continued and asked which law has given the right to arrest cadres who are in peace talks. With a lot of positive aspects, the group have come forward for a peace deal. But contrary to it, they were arrested which is highly condemnable.

“Is signing of agreement a strategy for the government of India to arrest cadre,” he asked while demanding to release them before tomorrow’s 12 noon.

He said that apart from just signing peace talks with the government of India, they also play an important role in protecting Manipur’s integrity which has been allegedly threatened by illegal immigrants.

Other organisations who attended the press briefing are All Manipur Students’ Union, Universal Mothers’ Organisation, Manipuri Women’s Federation, Indigenous People’s Organisation, Manipur Keithel Nupi Marup, Yelhoume Kanba Lup and World Meetei Organisations.

It may be mentioned that a team of combined forces operating under the supervision of the National Investigation Agency apprehended three cadres of UNLF-P from the Kwakeithel area under Imphal West at around 10.30 am today.



Apprehended cadres include key figures of the group such as the self-style chief of the army of the said group, Th Thoiba and Lieutenant Colonel Laimayum Ingba. After they were apprehended security measures intensified in and around Imphal West and Imphal East.