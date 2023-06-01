In a memorandum submitted to Union Minister Amit Shah, major Civil Society Organizations in Manipur, represented by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), have urgently called for action to address the growing narco-terrorist aggression and protect the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur.

The memorandum focuses on multiple critical issues, including the protection of Manipur's territorial and administrative integrity, the recent Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist aggression on Manipuri Meeteis, and the looming threat to Indian national security due to the resurgence of a new "Golden Triangle" and narco-terror funding in Northeast India.

The COCOMI memorandum highlights the alarming situation in Manipur, where narco-terrorism has gained a stronghold, posing a severe threat to the region's stability and the safety of its inhabitants. The memorandum reveals the intricate web of the Chin-Kuki narco-terrorists' collaboration with Chin-Kuki-Zo nationalists, leading to violent acts and terror campaigns aimed at achieving a liberated Kuki land for the benefit of drug cartels. The campaign, initially based on tribal solidarity against Meetei, has morphed into a wider conflict, encompassing multiple communities and escalating into a full-blown Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist aggression.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, COCOMI stresses that no solution can be found until the narco-terrorist aggressors are uprooted from Manipur's soil. The memorandum urges immediate action to counter the threat, including the abrogation of the Suspension of Operation (SOO) with Kuki militants, the deployment of effective counter-terrorist measures, and the replacement of Assam Rifles with other security forces along the Indo-Myanmar International Borders, where Chinese military influence predominates.

Furthermore, COCOMI calls for compensation and rehabilitation of all victim families, both Meetei and Kuki, ensuring their safe return to their respective homes with adequate security protection. The memorandum highlights the need for civil society volunteers and Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) to collaborate in fostering mutual protection between the different groups in Manipur.