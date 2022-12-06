4 vehicles were vandalized and 1 burnt down after a clast erupted between two groups in Manipur’s East Imphal district.

The incident took place at Telipati in East imphal.According to reports, the clash broke out over a religious site issue.

Police forces immediately rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The police had to disperse tear gas shelling to disperse the mobs. The situation still continues to be tense.

Meanwhile, one company of CRPF has been deployed and Section 144 has been imposed in Telipati.

Earlier , on November, 2022, Seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, were among several people injured in a clash between two groups at a cultural programme venue in Imphal on Monday night.

Sticks, stones and brick chunks were used in the clash that erupted between the two groups outside the Khuman Lampak Sports Complex that escalated to nearby Namdulong locality of Imphal.

Some houses and several vehicles, mostly cars, were damaged in the clash at Namdulong locality, reports said.

Later, police detained as many as 20 youths allegedly involved in the clash. They also fired tear-shells and mock bombs to calm the situation.

In yet another incident on September, 2022, Clashes broke out between police and locals while an eviction drive of local structures was underway in Manipur on Wednesday.

According to the details, the eviction drive was underway in Chingmeirong.