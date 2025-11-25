Manipur: Class XI student killed, another injured after security escort vehicle rams into duo in Thoubal

A Class XI student was killed and another critically injured on November 25 after a security escort vehicle allegedly hit them near the Thoubal Fire Service office.

The two girls, students of Fancier Higher Secondary School, were returning home when they were walking, and a speeding vehicle coming from Imphal reportedly hit them.

The deceased has been identified as Sarina Singamayum, daughter of Md. Azimuddin of Yairipok Singa Mathak Leikai.

The injured student, Nasima Singamayum, daughter of Md. Zamin Khan of Yairipok Singa was immediately evacuated to Raj Medicity, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the escort vehicle was quickly intercepted and seized following swift action by the Thoubal Superintendent of Police.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident and to determine responsibility.