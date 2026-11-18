The Manipur Cabinet has approved the creation of a separate Handloom, Textiles and Handicraft Department, regularisation of 352.85 acres of converted agricultural land and the establishment of a Government Medical College in Senapati with an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students.

The decisions, aimed at strengthening livelihoods, expanding higher education and healthcare infrastructure, and providing legal clarity to landowners, were among five key approvals taken by the Cabinet.

Separate Handloom, Textiles and Handicraft Department

The Cabinet approved the creation of a separate Handloom, Textiles and Handicraft Department through an amendment to the Business of the Government of Manipur (Allocation) Rules, 2009.

Manipur has 2,16,192 handlooms and 2,24,684 weavers, including more than 2.11 lakh women. The dedicated department is expected to provide focused support through policy interventions, training, modernisation and improved market access, while strengthening the sector's contribution to employment and the state's cultural heritage.

1,097 Land Conversion Applications Approved for Regularisation

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the regularisation of agricultural land converted for residential and other non-agricultural purposes before September 10, 2014.

The decision covers 1,097 applications involving 352.85 acres across Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. The applications were verified through field inspections and satellite imagery provided by the Manipur Remote Sensing Applications Centre (MARSAC).

The move is expected to provide landowners with legal clarity and updated land records, enabling them to use their properties to secure loans for house construction and business activities.

The government is expected to collect more than Rs 47 crore in one-time penalties, in addition to increased annual land revenue. The Cabinet stated that the exercise would not entail any expenditure from the state exchequer.

Recruitment Drive at Manipur Technical University

The Cabinet also approved the recruitment of 15 teaching staff at Manipur Technical University on a regular basis, comprising six Professors and nine Associate Professors.

It further cleared the recruitment of 21 non-teaching staff, including three on a regular basis, five on contract and 13 on daily wages.

The appointments are expected to strengthen academic delivery at the state's only technical university and support the introduction of new M.Tech and PhD programmes, as well as the development of its Heirok campus. The move is also intended to help the university secure NAAC accreditation and UGC 12(B) status, which would improve its access to central funding.

Dhanamanjuri University Gets Nod for 77 Posts

The Cabinet approved the first phase of recruitment for 77 posts at Dhanamanjuri University.

The approved posts include one Professor, 28 Assistant Professors and one Deputy Registrar on a regular basis, one Assistant Librarian on contract and 46 non-teaching staff on daily wages.

The recruitment is expected to strengthen academic and administrative capacity across the university's five constituent colleges and support its 13 new programmes. It is also aimed at improving the institution's prospects of securing UGC 12(B) status and accessing central funds.

Senapati to Get Government Medical College with 100 MBBS Seats

In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the hill districts, the Cabinet approved the District Hospital campus and adjoining Autonomous District Council land at Senapati headquarters as the site for a Government Medical College.

The proposed institution will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students and a 500-bed teaching hospital, as earlier approved in principle.

The facility is expected to improve access to specialist and emergency healthcare for residents of Senapati and neighbouring hill areas, reducing the need to travel to Imphal for treatment. It will also create opportunities for local students to pursue medical education within the state.

