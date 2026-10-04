Manipur: Clothes of allegedly abducted 71-year-old Kuki man found; village body sets 24-hour release deadline

The recovery of clothes belonging to a 71-year-old Kuki man allegedly abducted from his farm in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has intensified concern over his safety, with security forces deploying sniffer dogs as the search for him continued on Sunday, October 4. The Khunkho Kuki Village Authority has demanded his safe and unconditional release within 24 hours, setting October 4 as the deadline.

Hemjang Haokip, a resident of Khunkho Kuki village near the Leimakhong Army Headquarters, was allegedly abducted from his farm hut on October 3 by armed militants suspected to be members of the NSCN-IM, according to the village authority.

The armed men allegedly took Haokip away from the farm hut and subsequently razed the structure, the village body said.

During the search operation on Sunday, security personnel recovered Haokip’s farm trousers, shirt and sweater. Following the recovery of the clothes, security forces deployed sniffer dogs to assist in tracing the elderly man, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The recovery of the clothing has raised further concerns about Haokip’s safety and prompted intensified efforts to locate him.

The Khunkho Kuki Village Authority strongly condemned the alleged abduction, describing it as a targeted attack on a senior citizen and a serious violation of human rights.

The village authority urged the Manipur government and law enforcement agencies to intervene immediately and ensure Haokip’s safe return, while calling for strict action against those responsible for the alleged abduction.

The village body has issued a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding that Haokip be released safely and unconditionally by October 4.

It warned that failure to secure his release within the stipulated period would lead the community to launch widespread democratic protests seeking justice and greater security for residents.

With the elderly man still untraced and his clothes recovered during the search, pressure has mounted on security agencies to intensify efforts to locate Haokip and ensure his safe return.