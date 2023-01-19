Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced to the construction of super speciality healthcare facilities in the four hill districts namely Senapati, Ukhrul, Tamenglong and Chandel at the earliest. The initiative was taken up to address the grievances of travelling patients from far-flung villages to Imphal or other cities for treatment.

N Biren Singh declared this during the inaugural function of the Tekru-Nge Celebration at Jessami Village, Ukhrul district on January 19. The festival was celebrated under the theme “Walking through the diversity and richness of Jessami” and will continue till January 21.

Speaking as chief guest of the function, Biren said that despite the lack of specialist doctors in the hill districts, treatments for diseases requiring specialist doctors are conducted through Tele-ICU in the hill district hospitals.

The state government is also planning to increase the number of super specialist doctors, he added.

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Highlighting the significance of setting up the Heritage Park at Makhel, Biren stressed strengthening brotherly relations between the communities to keep unity and integrity remain intact.

Biren said that launching of “Go to Village” and “Go to Hill” missions in the previous term helps to identify the lack of infrastructure including roads, schools, offices, and health facilities in the interior parts.

Biren also said that unfortunately in the last term, the government didn't get much time to work for the people due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But even during that short period in the last term, various developmental projects were taken up.



Under Prime Minister’s guidance, who assured budgetary support to the Minority and Other Backward Classes Department, around Rs. 1200 crore was invested in projects in the hill districts. Some projects taken up are Model Residential School, LM Block, Ukhrul District and Women’s Market in the hill districts. Similar Model Residential Schools are being constructed at seven places, Sadbhavna Mandaps, Women's Markets, Oxygen Plants, transit accommodations, etc are constructed in the hill districts, he said.

He assured office buildings of Additional SP, ADC at the earliest and to further look into the memorandum submitted by the people including making of SBI branch operational to ease monetary transactions.

He urged the villagers to submit a report with proper geo-tagging and mapping through the DC for the development of a wildlife sanctuary at a nearby forest area which houses different faunas including the Nongyin bird.

The inaugural function was also attended by ministers, MLAs and among others.

As part of the celebration, the Chief Minister also dedicated the Model Residential School, LM Block, Ukhrul and Cave Tourism Project at Khangkhui Cave to the public and inaugurated a display of Cultural and WWII-related items.