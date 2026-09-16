Manipur CM announces hike in journalist pension, one-time relaxation for lapsed accounts

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday announced that the monthly pension for journalists will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, while the family pension will rise from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

Khemchand made the announcement while attending the 52nd Foundation Day celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal.

The chief minister said the proposed increase was aimed at supporting the journalist community and acknowledged the role played by journalists in society.

He said the issue of increasing the pension would be placed before the state Cabinet for consideration.

One-time relaxation for journalists affected by conflict

Khemchand also announced a one-time relaxation for journalists who could not make their contributions to the DIPR Journalist Pension Scheme during the prolonged conflict in Manipur.

Those whose pension accounts became inactive because they were unable to pay their contributions during the crisis will be allowed to reactivate their accounts, he said.

The chief minister said the proposal would also be placed before the Cabinet.

CM flags economic impact of crisis

Speaking about the prolonged crisis in the state, Khemchand said Manipur's GST revenue collection had declined by more than Rs 1,200 crore between 2023 and 2026, putting significant pressure on the state economy.

He appealed to civil society organisations not to resort to bandhs and blockades as a form of protest, saying such actions had adversely affected economic activity and development.

Khemchand called for collective efforts to create an environment conducive to economic recovery and development.

The foundation day programme began with floral tributes at the journalists' memorial pillar. Former executive members of the AMWJU were also felicitated during the event.

MLA Khongbantabam Ibomcha, Secretary (IPR) Neeta Arambam, Director (IPR) Dr Th Charanjeet Singh, Editors' Guild Manipur president Khogenra Khomdram and AMWJU president Asem Bhakta Singh, besides journalists and officials, attended the programme.