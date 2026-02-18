Manipur CM announces Moirang–Wangoo road work to begin within 15 days

Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh has announced that construction of the Moirang to Wangoo road via Kumbi will commence within the next 15 days, reaffirming the state government’s focus on infrastructure development.

The announcement was made during a reception programme held at the residence of Sanasam Premchandra, MLA of Kumbi Assembly Constituency. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister assured that the government remains committed to accelerating development initiatives across Manipur.

He further stated that work on the Napat Bridge will begin tomorrow and is expected to be completed within five days. Emphasising the need for timely execution of welfare measures, Singh directed Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Pooja Elangbam, to submit a detailed progress report on the construction of prefabricated houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the district.

Following the Kumbi event, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm reception by residents of the Thanga Assembly Constituency at Kairenphabi in Bishnupur district. The programme was led by T. Robindro Singh, MLA of Thanga Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the gathering there, the Chief Minister assured residents that he would personally examine the grievances raised by the people of Thanga and extend all possible government support for the constituency’s development.

The events were attended by Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur, Th. Shangkar Deba, along with residents from the Kumbi and Thanga Assembly Constituencies.