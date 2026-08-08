Manipur CM announces reopening of national highways, resumption of Imphal-Dimapur bus service

In a major step towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen on Saturday announced the immediate reopening of the National Highways for free movement of people from all communities.

The government also announced that the Imphal-Dimapur bus service will resume as part of efforts to restore connectivity and facilitate normal movement across the state.

The announcement was made at Kangpokpi district headquarters during the Chief Minister's visit, where he held meetings with community leaders and inaugurated several development projects.

Urging people from all communities to trust and support one another, Khemchand said there is a solution to every crisis and called for collective efforts towards peace and reconciliation. He appealed to people to move beyond the prolonged conflict and work towards restoring normal life in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen described the reopening of the highways as a historic occasion and stressed that lasting peace can be achieved through mutual love and trust among communities. She also sought the cooperation of civil society organisations, community leaders and intellectuals in the peace-building process.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen appealed to all communities to forget the past and return to normalcy, describing National Highway-2 as a lifeline for the people of Manipur.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inaugurated a dialysis unit and a district blood storage facility at Kangpokpi District Hospital and handed over ambulances to the district health authorities.

He also announced that Kangpokpi District Hospital would be upgraded to a 100-bed facility with a CT scan unit. Primary Health Centres will be constructed at Motbung and T. Waichong, while the Saikul Community Health Centre will also be upgraded.

The government further announced measures to strengthen sports infrastructure, construct a City Convention Hall-cum-Guest House and establish a computerised examination centre in the district. A major retaining wall along rivers in Kangpokpi was also announced as part of flood-control measures.

The Chief Minister distributed benefits under various government schemes, including PM-JAY, TB Mukt Bharat, Mission Vatsalya, PM-Kisan, PM Surya Ghar and PM-KUSUM, besides handing over assistance to internally displaced persons and dialysis patients.

The visit and announcements came as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to restore peace, reconciliation, connectivity and development across Manipur.