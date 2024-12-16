Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the families of two migrant workers from Bihar, who were shot dead in Kakching district on Sunday.

The victims, identified as Dasharat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18) from Rajwahi village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district, were killed while cycling home from their workplace.

Biren Singh condemned the "brutal killing" and described it as an act of terrorism, expressing his condolences to the victims' families. He also raised concerns about the possibility of a larger conspiracy to destabilise the state and vowed to pursue a thorough investigation.

"We must stand together against these destructive forces," he said. The Chief Minister further mentioned that the case could be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if required.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each family. Kumar directed the state’s social welfare and labour departments to ensure that families receive all the benefits available under existing welfare schemes. He also instructed officials to make arrangements for the bodies to be transported back to their native village in Bihar.

The two workers were found with bullet wounds in Keirak, Manipur. Local police reported that they were attacked by unidentified assailants while cycling home along National Highway 137(A). Despite being rushed to a private hospital, both were declared dead on arrival. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear, and the police have launched an investigation.