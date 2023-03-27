Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the bereaved family of Seigunlal Misao, the 17-year-old Class 12 student who was shot dead by unknown miscreants near his residence in Kangpokpi district. The Chief Minister also promised a government job to the next of kin on compassionate grounds. The tragic incident has led to massive protests, and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been set up to seek justice for Misao and his family.

Massive protests erupted in Manipur after the tragic killing of Seigunlal Misao, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, who was shot dead by unknown miscreants near his residence in Kangpokpi district on March 26.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed to seek justice for Misao and his family. The JAC had blocked National Highway 2, and the chief minister assured the committee of taking swift action in the next 2-3 days. The JAC lifted the blockade temporarily, but they have threatened to resume the agitation if the police fail to make arrests soon.

Misao was the only child of Lenkhothang Misao, and his mother is the sole bread earner of the family. The family and infuriated mobs have decided not to claim the body unless the culprits are booked.

The Kangpokpi police, led by SP Th. Vikramjit Singh, have controlled the situation as huge enraged mobs gathered at Motbung bazaar, shouting slogans and disrupting traffic flow. Police and forensic teams have reached the spot and are investigating the matter.

The tragic incident has shocked the state, and people are demanding swift action to bring the culprits to justice. The CM's assurance of prompt action has provided some relief, but people are eagerly waiting for the arrest of the miscreants responsible for the heinous crime.