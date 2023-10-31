On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day), Manipur came together in a show of unity and patriotism at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground. Chief Minister N. Biren Singh graced the event as the Chief Guest, leading the state in commemorating the birth anniversary of the "Iron Man of India," Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a pivotal role in unifying the nation.

The Chief Minister, upon his arrival at the venue, took the General Salute and inspected the Parade, which included nine contingents from various security forces and organizations. The march past contingents, commanded by Special Assistant Inspector General (Legal), Police Headquarters Shri Nepram Netrajit Singh, included Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Combined Manipur Rifles (Male), Combined Indian Reserve Battalion (Male), Civil Police Imphal West (Male), Civil Police Imphal East (Male), 9th Indian Reserve (Mahila), NCC Boys and Girls, and 65 NCC Girls.

Biren Singh extended his warm wishes to the people of the State, highlighting the significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated nationwide on October 31st each year. He stated that the day honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contributions to India's political integration, making it a robust and united nation. This tradition has been observed since 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's remarkable legacy, N. Biren Singh underlined his opposition to British rule and his leadership in movements like Non-violent, Civil Disobedience, Peasants' Movement, and Quit India Movement. As the first Home Minister of independent India, Patel played a crucial role in the relief and rehabilitation of refugees post-partition. He is also celebrated as the Patron Saint of India's Civil Servant for introducing Modern All India Services. His crowning achievement was the integration of British Provinces and more than 500 Independent Princely States, a pivotal step in uniting India after the Indian Independence Act of 1947.

The Chief Minister affirmed that the State Government is committed to upholding these ideals by safeguarding the unity and integrity of Manipur and advancing the state's development. He stressed the need for unity, cooperation, and a positive and constructive approach, urging everyone to transcend narrow political visions and divisive rhetoric to ensure peace and harmony within the state.

Expressing concerns about the deteriorating environment and climate change, N. Biren Singh called for ecological responsibility, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a balance with nature. He highlighted the adverse effects of large-scale deforestation on precipitation and weather patterns, urging collective efforts to preserve the environment.

The Chief Minister appealed for forgiveness and reconciliation, encouraging the public to set aside past grievances and join hands to restore peace in the state. He also emphasized the role of dialogue in resolving political differences.

Addressing the media, Shri N. Biren Singh requested responsible journalism, advising against the publication of press notes from unauthorized or unrecognized organizations that could stoke communal tensions. He urged citizens to exercise caution in their expression on media platforms to prevent the incitement of animosity among communities, underscoring the responsibility of all citizens in maintaining peace and tranquility.

The ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and senior civil and police officials, along with senior officers from paramilitary forces.