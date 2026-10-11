Manipur CM appeals for peace as death toll in fresh clashes rises to 9

The situation remained tense in the violence-hit hill districts of Manipur on October 11, with the death toll from fresh clashes between Kuki and Naga communities rising to nine. Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and urged authorities to take immediate steps to restore peace and order.

The latest killings were reported from Kamjong, Ukhrul and Kangpokpi districts on October 9 and October 10. Additional security forces have been deployed to the worst-affected areas of Kangpokpi and Kamjong to contain the violence, officials said.

In a social media post, Chief Minister Singh condemned the killing of civilians and the violence, saying he had instructed the concerned authorities to take immediate and effective measures to control the situation and ensure the safety and security of all citizens. He also urged communities to prioritise peace, dialogue and harmony.

The fresh violence began on Friday night after a 22-year-old woman and mother of five was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Chassad village in Kamjong district, where Kuki and Naga populations live in adjoining areas. The killing reportedly triggered an exchange of fire between armed groups, which continued until Saturday morning. A 42-year-old man was killed and 10 houses were torched during the clashes. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the village to prevent further violence.

In Kangpokpi district, two Naga village guards, identified as M Daimai and R Gangmei, and another person, Ringkangmai, were reportedly killed when suspected militants attacked Tapon and Makui villages on October 10.

The Working Committee JTC Manipur, a Naga civil society organisation, also alleged that a 52-year-old villager, identified as Ajinbou R, was beheaded by militants. The organisation demanded the return of the severed head for a dignified burial.

In Kamjong district, suspected militants reportedly entered Ningchou village, a Tangkhul Naga settlement near the India-Myanmar border, and opened fire, killing two people identified as Ngachanso Ningshen, 35, and Leishishan Leishadang, 48. Locals claimed the attackers fled towards Myanmar after the incident.

In another incident in Ukhrul district, a 40-year-old man, identified as Sandeep Rai, was killed when suspected militants allegedly opened fire at his car near Chepu Yaolen village on October 10. He died inside the vehicle, officials said.

Heavy exchanges of fire were also reported between armed groups at Makui Ashang and Tapon in Kangpokpi district.

More than 40 people have reportedly been killed and dozens of houses torched in violence between Kuki and Naga communities since February this year.

Manipur had earlier witnessed large-scale ethnic violence between Meiteis in the Imphal Valley and Kukis in the surrounding hill areas. More than 300 people were killed, 49 remained missing and thousands were displaced during that period.