Manipur CM appeals for peace as protests erupt in Kuki-majority areas

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on February 6 appealed for calm and restraint amid escalating protests in Kuki-majority areas over the formation of a popular government in the state, warning that violence would only worsen the situation in the strife-torn region.

The appeal came a day after Singh was sworn in as chief minister and chaired a cabinet meeting at the CM Secretariat to discuss the prevailing security scenario in the northeastern state. Tensions have risen in Kuki-Zomi inhabited districts following the imposition of shutdowns and protest rallies opposing the participation of MLAs from the community in the process of forming a popular government.

Normal life in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district was affected for the second consecutive day after tribal bodies enforced a shutdown. Protesters staged rallies against what they described as the “forceful” involvement of Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in the government formation process, alleging that it betrayed community interests.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces in Churachandpur, while demonstrations were also reported from Kuki MLAs Nemcha Kipgen’s residence in BJP-led government areas, according to police.

Addressing the situation, Singh said he had held meetings with senior ministers and officials to review the security arrangements and take necessary decisions to contain unrest. He asserted that there was no scope for violence by any community and stressed the need to resolve issues through constitutional and legal means.

“Compassion remains our guiding principle, and the prospects of a better life for all are not jeopardised. I earnestly appeal to everyone to remain calm, act in accordance with the Constitution and the law, and not resort to violence,” the chief minister said.

Protesters reportedly burned effigies of Kipgen and two other legislators, LM Khaute and N Sanate, all of whom belong to the ruling BJP and hail from Churachandpur district. Protest rallies were also held in Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) on Thursday asserted that these MLAs had violated the January 13 Lungth Resolution, which it said prohibited participation in government formation unless there was a written assurance from the Centre and the state on administrative arrangements in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

Manipur has witnessed repeated outbreaks of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023, resulting in prolonged political instability. Amid demands for a separate administrative unit for the Kuki-Zo people, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday was sworn in as the 13th chief minister of Manipur, with Congress MLA Dikho Phao also taking oath as part of the BJP-led NDA government.

In a parallel development, BJP MLA LM Khaute met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation, while another Kuki-Zo MLA was also part of the delegation, PTI reported.