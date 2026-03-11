Manipur CM appeals for safe and immediate release of civilians held along Ukhrul–Imphal road

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand has expressed deep concern over reports that several innocent civilians have been held captive along the Ukhrul–Imphal road, reportedly within the jurisdiction of the Litan Police Station area.

In a strongly worded appeal on Wednesday, March 11, the Chief Minister urged those responsible for the act to uphold the highest traditions of humanity and ensure the safe and unconditional release of all civilians at the earliest.

The Chief Minister assured the families of the affected individuals and the public that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness. He stated that authorities will take all necessary measures to identify and bring to justice those involved in what he described as a cowardly act against innocent people.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order, the Chief Minister said the administration remains firmly dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen of Manipur.

He has directed senior police and administrative officials to coordinate closely and maintain strict vigil over the situation in the affected area. The officials have been instructed to initiate immediate steps to secure the safe release of the civilians and restore normalcy along the crucial road corridor.

The Chief Minister also appealed to civil society organisations (CSOs) and local stakeholders to extend their cooperation in defusing tensions and helping authorities bring the situation under control.

Issuing a stern warning, the Chief Minister stated that stringent action will be taken against anyone found responsible for unlawful activities, urging all sections of society to shun violence and maintain peace.