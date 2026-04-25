Manipur CM appeals to family to accept bodies of children killed in Bishnupur bomb blast

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on April 25 appealed to the family of the two children killed in the bomb blast at Tronglaobi in Bishnupur district to accept their bodies, which have remained in a morgue for more than two weeks.

A five-year-old boy and his six-month-old sister were killed in the explosion that took place on April 7 at Tronglaobi. Family members had earlier said they would not accept the bodies until those responsible for the attack were arrested.

Addressing a press conference after meeting representatives of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the Chief Minister said the government was working closely with security agencies to trace those involved in the attack.

“We are also in talks with the families of the deceased and the Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the incident. The state government is deeply pained that the bodies of the two children are still in the morgue,” Singh said.

The Chief Minister also called for dialogue and cooperation to restore peace in the state, noting that prolonged shutdowns and unrest were affecting daily wage earners, students and normal public life. He described the killing of the children, along with a recent ambush in Ukhrul district in which two civilians were killed, as inhuman acts that had spread fear among residents.

Earlier in the day, thousands of people under the banner of COCOMI staged protests in Imphal demanding justice for the two children, rehabilitation of displaced people and permanent peace in the state. Protesters marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence were stopped by security forces at several locations. In some areas, police used tear gas shells after demonstrators allegedly attempted to breach barricades, officials said.

Later, a delegation of protesters was allowed to meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum.

Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, who was present at the press conference, said the government had earlier invited COCOMI for talks, but the invitation was declined.

“We were aware of today’s rally. As a state in a democratic country, the government has always tolerated democratic, peaceful and non-violent rallies. Today, the Chief Minister met different representatives and heard their grievances,” he said.

He added that a memorandum containing seven questions had been submitted by COCOMI representatives and reiterated that the government remained committed to protecting indigenous communities.

Konthoujam further said that investigations into both the Bishnupur blast and the recent Ukhrul ambush had been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

“Today also, an NIA team led by an IG visited the spot at Tronglaobi. If any concrete developments happen, we will definitely make that public,” he said.

On demands for a judicial inquiry into the incident in which three people were killed in alleged CRPF firing near Gelmol, the Home Minister said further discussion was required.

He also said efforts were underway to resettle persons displaced by the ethnic conflict, though security concerns had delayed the process. According to him, 87 companies of central forces had been moved out of Manipur for election duty in other states, affecting rehabilitation plans.

“However, we are trying to make it happen as early as possible. There still exists apprehension that something unwanted may happen,” he added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki groups in Manipur since May 2023, making peace restoration one of the most pressing challenges before the state government.

