Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for proposing to introduce Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in three districts of Barak Valley and Hojai in Assam. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh expressed his deep appreciation, highlighting the significance of this decision for the cultural, social, and linguistic preservation of the Manipuri community in Assam.

“This decision will be a significant step towards the preservation & protection of the cultural, social, and linguistic identity of the Manipuris in the state of Assam,” Singh said.

The Assam government made the proposal on Thursday, August 22, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika tabling The Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, on behalf of Chief Minister Sarma. The bill seeks to officially recognize Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Chief Minister Sarma noted that a substantial number of people in these districts speak Manipuri, and there have been persistent demands for official recognition of their language. The move underscores Assam's commitment to honoring its diverse linguistic communities.

Earlier this year, on February 23, the Assam cabinet approved several key decisions, including the recognition of Manipuri as an Associate Official Language for these four districts. The proposal is expected to further strengthen the cultural and social ties between the people of Assam and Manipur.