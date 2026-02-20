Manipur CM appoints Oinam Sunil Singh, Lt Gen (Retd) L Nishikanta Singh as advisors

The Manipur government has appointed Oinam Sunil Singh and Lt Gen (Retd) L Nishikanta Singh as Advisors to Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, the appointments were approved during a Cabinet meeting held on February 17. Both have been appointed as Advisors to the Chief Minister for a period of one year with immediate effect in public interest.

Oinam Sunil Singh is a seasoned journalist and former State Information Commissioner with extensive experience in public affairs and media administration. Lt Gen (Retd) L Nishikanta Singh is a retired senior Army officer with a distinguished service record.

The official notification stated that the appointments are aimed at strengthening advisory support to the Chief Minister’s office.