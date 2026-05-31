Manipur CM assumes charge as Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board president
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh took oath as president of the Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board in Imphal. He said preserving Manipur's cultural heritage and promoting indigenous practices remain vital for the state's progress.
- Board members, priests, priestesses and devotees welcomed him at Imphal temple
- He said cultural heritage and traditions are vital for social progress
- Singh pledged support to protect and promote indigenous cultural practices
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on May 31 took oath as the President of the Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Board (LSTB) at a ceremony held at the Lainingthou Sanamahi Temple Complex in Imphal.
The oath-taking and reception programme was attended by board members, priests, priestesses and devotees, who welcomed the Chief Minister on his arrival at the temple complex.
Addressing the gathering after assuming charge, Singh said preserving the state's cultural heritage and traditions remains essential for social progress and development. He pledged support for efforts aimed at safeguarding and promoting Manipur's indigenous cultural practices.
Highlighting the need for proper procedures in managing temple affairs, he said issues related to the maintenance and development of the temple complex could be discussed and addressed through meetings of the board.
Referring to the prevailing situation in the state, Singh also expressed hope for peace and stability in Manipur and prayed for the state's continued progress.
During the programme, representatives of the Kabui, Chothe and Maring communities felicitated the Chief Minister with traditional shawls. He also planted a sapling within the temple premises as part of the event.
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