Manipur CM assures crackdown on culprits in Tronglaobi incident; calls it ‘horrific’

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand on the Tronglaobi incident termed it a “horrific” case and assured that the government is making all efforts to identify and apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

He said senior officials, including the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, are in constant coordination. “A meeting has already taken place, and the government is treating this as a very important case. We are trying to resolve it as soon as possible,” the Chief Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said the state has been witnessing a tense situation since April 7 and emphasised the need for dialogue to restore normalcy.

He noted that the government had invited the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity for talks on April 22, but the organisation did not participate and also boycotted a subsequent meeting on April 23.

“This is very unfortunate. We want to resolve these tensions through dialogue,” Konthoujam said, adding that although a rally was called, the situation turned tense.

He further informed that members of COCOMI had submitted a memorandum at the Chief Minister’s office, to which the government has responded. “We are making all efforts to ensure peace in the state. We urge COCOMI to come forward and resolve the situation through talks,” he added.