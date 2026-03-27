Manipur CM assures efforts for fair and transparent census process

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on March 27 said that the state government is making “all-out efforts” to ensure a fair and just census in the state.

Speaking briefly to reporters on the sidelines of the 15th Convocation Ceremony of Manipur University, the Chief Minister responded to queries regarding the recent gazette notification on the upcoming census exercise.

“The government is trying its level best for a just and fair census,” Khemchand Singh said when asked about concerns raised over the process.

The remarks come amid public demands in the state for identification of illegal immigrants, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), and proper resettlement of internally displaced persons ahead of the census exercise, with calls to ensure accuracy and transparency in enumeration.

Recently, a Manipur government gazette notification reiterated the schedule for census-related activities, stating that house listing operations for Census 2027 in the state will be conducted between September 1 and September 30, 2026.

The order also aligned with the Ministry of Home Affairs timeline, indicating that enumeration-related preparatory activities will take place between August 17 and August 31, 2026, before the main census operations begin.

When asked whether the government would be able to address public demands ahead of the census exercise, the Chief Minister offered a brief response, reiterating the administration’s commitment to conducting the process in a fair manner.