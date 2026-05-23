Manipur CM assures NIA probe into abduction of six Naga villagers

A six-member delegation of the United Naga Council (UNC) on May 23 met Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh along with cabinet colleagues at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

The UNC delegation comprised President NG Lorho, Vice President N. Poujan Golmei, L. Adani Mao, Samson Remmei, former UNC president KS Paul Leo and AC Thotso, Member Secretary of the Working Committee, UNC.

Representing the government during the meeting were Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam and Naga MLAs.

During the discussion, the UNC delegation urged the government to intensify efforts to trace six abducted Naga villagers from Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district.

Responding to the concerns, the Chief Minister said the abduction case involving the six villagers would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for investigation. He also informed the delegation that the killing of three church leaders in Kangpokpi district on May 13 had already been transferred to the NIA.

Khemchand Singh said search and rescue operations have been underway since May 14 to trace the missing villagers.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the United Naga Council to assist in securing the release of 14 Kuki civilians who have reportedly remained captive since the beginning of the violence.

He further urged members of the Kuki community to cooperate in efforts to locate the missing Naga villagers.

Calling for unity and cooperation, the Chief Minister appealed to all communities in Manipur to support the government’s efforts to restore normalcy and peace in the conflict-hit state.