Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured that the government will not easily give up or succumbed to pressure on issues related to the boundary of Manipur.

He stated this responding to a calling attention motion raised by Opposition member K.Ranjit Singh regarding the reported ban on entry of Mao villagers into Nagaland by Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), during the ongoing session of Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 23.

Biren said that as the issue is sensitive, they cannot reveal everything to the media. However, the government is trying to solve it with a firm commitment. The dispute in the Kozuru area near Dzuko Valley is an important issue.

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The state government has been trying to settle down the issue without affecting relationships with the neighbouring state of Nagaland.

A security barrack was constructed with the deployment of state forces in accordance with the order issued on December 13, 2020. Besides this, they had informed about the banning of Mao Villagers from entering Nagaland by SAPO to their chief minister and deputy chief minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs has assured to provide full proof security to the people, he added.

Terming the incidents of burning vehicles and beating people of Manipur in Nagaland as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that the government is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and all possible steps had been taken up to avoid any untoward incidents.